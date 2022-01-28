Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:03 am

Dua Mangi’s alleged kidnapper escaped with Karachi court police’s assistance: sources

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Karachi court police aided the escape of a high-profile suspect involved in kidnapping of Dua Mangi, sources informed Bol News on Friday.

The suspect – Zohaib Qureshi – a relative of Bashir Qureshi, leader of a Sindhi Nationalist group, Jiye Sindh Qaumi Mahaz,  escaped from the Tariq Road area of the metropolis. According to the details ascertained by the investigators, the court police escorted the suspect from an anti-terrorism court to a shopping mall from where he managed to escape.

Ferozabad police station has taken into custody two policemen for their alleged involvement and negligence in the escape.

Dua Mangi was kidnapped on November 30, 2019 from the upscale Defence Housing Authority area. She was released after the payment of an undisclosed ransom amount.  On March 18, police announced to arrest the suspects involved in her kidnapping. The police, later, also revealed that the suspects had also been involved in the kidnapping of a girl, Bisma Saleem, from the same area.

Both the kidnapping cases were under trial at two separate anti-terrorism courts.

The sources said that the suspect also used to receive extortion from the people living and working at the city’s Industrial Zone, adding that the police department has not yet expedited efforts to arrest him.

“The suspect used to give heavy bribe to the court police officials on his every hearing,” the sources privy to investigations revealed.

