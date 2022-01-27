Dulha rides on JCB to arrive at his own wedding due to heavy snowstorm

A heavy snowstorm hampered the groom’s journey to his marriage festivities, so he was forced to take a ride in a JCB machine.

It’s wedding season, and couples all around the world are doing everything they can to make their day special. And here is another video of the groom arriving at his wedding destination in Shimla riding a JCB!

However, it was not intentionally, as he was forced to take a ride on a JCB machine due to heavy snowfall. Many routes at higher altitudes in Himachal Pradesh have been closed due to heavy snowfall.

While a Himachali song plays in the background, the groom and his baarat can be seen in the video using two JCB machines to get to the wedding destination.

A person who goes by the handle @Anilkimta2 published the video on Twitter, and captioned it, “Because of heavy Snowfall going on in Himachal,a barat was ferried in Two JCB Machines in a Snow Bound are of Shimla district in Himachal ..Watch this video of Barat in JCBs ..Himachali Rocks.”

