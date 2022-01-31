Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:33 pm

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects for Punjab worth Rs130b

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Photo: File

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting in Islamabad on Monday approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing Rs130 billion.

Read more: Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the road projects include Kamalia-Shorkot-Chowk Azam-Layyah; Hasilpur-Bahawalnagar; Vehari-Pakpattan-Debalpur and Shorkot-Jhang.

The meeting approved the K-4 project based on a new design at a cost of Rs126 billion.

He said 26 crore gallons of water would reach Karachi by October next year. He said the federal government had fulfilled yet another promise under Karachi’s Transformation Plan.

The ECNEC also approved an Rs96 billion project of clean water and sanitation for the rural areas of sixteen tehsils of South Punjab.

Umar said the ECNEC also approved the Rawalpindi-Kharian motorway to be constructed under Public-Private Partnership.

He said the project would be completed for Rs30 billion in 30 months.

Read more: No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

Commenting on the approval of the project, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet, said this project would usher in a new era of development in North and Central Punjab.

He said 42 constituencies of the National Assembly would benefit from it. He said this project would reduce by 100 kilometres the distance between Islamabad and Lahore.

