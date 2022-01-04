ECP report: Marriyum demands Imran to step down at once

Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

04th Jan, 2022. 09:16 pm

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). Image: File

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down immediately as the foreign funding case report released by the Election Commission of Pakistan has proved him corrupt.

Marriyum said that Imran had no legal or moral grounds to continue as Prime Minister of Pakistan after being proven a corrupt and money-launderer by the report, which had unmasked the true face of the fake “Sadiq and Ameen” in front of the whole world.

Read more: PTI gave wrong information to ECP about funding: report

The former Information minister demanded that after trillions of illegal funding being proven, Imran must resign and the Parliament must be dissolved, she said and added that the scrutiny committee report proved that Imran had not disclosed 53 banks accounts.

She asked the Election Commission to take prompt legal action against Imran Khan after this incriminating evidence.

Marriyum said Imran had no right to continue clinging to the office of prime minister. Allah Almighty had revealed the truth about Imran to the entire world. Imran must stop sucking the nation’s blood and leave them at once.

Read more: Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar

She said Imran was so obsessed with evidence, now he must accept this evidence and resign. This report also proved that Imran was funded by foreign forces to overthrow an elected prime minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif. This report had revealed to the nation why Imran had been doing everything to destroy nation economy to fulfil the agenda of his foreign funding masters, she said.

