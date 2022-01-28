Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:07 pm

Ehsaas Petrol Cards: Bikers will get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 04:07 pm
Ehsaas Petrol Cards

Ehsaas Petrol Cards: Bikers will get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

In an effort to supply motorcyclists with cheap petrol across the country, the federal government is considering introducing Ehsaas Petrol Cards.

At a time when the price of gas has risen to an all-time high of Rs. 147.83, most motorcyclists are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Due to the recent rise in oil prices on the international market to their highest level since 2014, the government has no alternative but to announce another increase in petroleum product prices on 1 February.

As a result, Ehsaas Petrol Cards for motorcycles are a logical step forward. However, it’s not clear when the government will begin distributing them to riders.

Following record-high petrol prices in October of last year, the federal government contemplated a similar plan.

This plan was debated in the federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister, but it never came to fruition because of the lack of support from the government.

 

Read More

41 mins ago
New cities like RUDA need of the hour for Pakistan, says PM Imran

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that new cities on...
1 hour ago
Four including cousin of Sarfaraz Bugti killed in Dera Bugti blast

DERA BUGTI: At least four people including a cousin of Balochistan Awami...
2 hours ago
PTI govt defeats opposition at every front, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the opposition parties...
2 hours ago
Govt to approach SC after LHC nullifies Ravi Urban Development Project

SHEIKHUPURA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government would invoke...
2 hours ago
Karachi becomes worst-hit city in Pakistan after Covid surge

KARACHI: In just a matter of days, the provincial capital has become...
3 hours ago
SHC directs DG SBCA to lodge case against builder

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday has ordered Director General Sindh...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

33 seconds ago
Bilawal hails Sindh govt’s performance in health sector

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that...
Parineeti Chopra red off-shoulder dress
4 mins ago
Parineeti Chopra will take your breath away in a red off-shoulder dress

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of...
Shaukat Tarin
8 mins ago
Tarin expresses concern over pulses prices difference

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has expressed concerns...
12 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature on internet in rugged beard look

Actor Shahid Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600