Ehsaas Petrol Cards: Bikers will get Ehsaas Cards for Subsidized Petrol

In an effort to supply motorcyclists with cheap petrol across the country, the federal government is considering introducing Ehsaas Petrol Cards.

At a time when the price of gas has risen to an all-time high of Rs. 147.83, most motorcyclists are finding it increasingly difficult to keep up with the rising cost of living.

Due to the recent rise in oil prices on the international market to their highest level since 2014, the government has no alternative but to announce another increase in petroleum product prices on 1 February.

As a result, Ehsaas Petrol Cards for motorcycles are a logical step forward. However, it’s not clear when the government will begin distributing them to riders.

Following record-high petrol prices in October of last year, the federal government contemplated a similar plan.

This plan was debated in the federal cabinet chaired by the prime minister, but it never came to fruition because of the lack of support from the government.