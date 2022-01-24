Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:53 pm

Emilia Clarke character in Secret Invasion to meet MCU character; See Photos

With the upcoming series Secret Invasion, Emilia Clarke will make her Marvel debut. While it is yet unknown what part the actress will play, recent photographs from the show’s UK set indicated that the Game of Thrones actor will be attending the filming.

Clarke’s character is seen filming a scene with Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the MCU, in a video from the set that has gone viral, according to Screen Rant. Cobie’s former Agent of SHIELD will appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson, who reprises his role as Nick Fury for the programme.

Previously, Emilia Clarke spoke about starring in Marvel. She added, “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool”, via Comic Book.

However, the release date for Secret Invasion hasn’t been established by Marvel.

