Empty Flight: Air Hostess Dance to Kacha Badam Song goes viral

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet flight Air Hostess who became famous for her dancing videos, has returned with a new video that is becoming popular on the internet. This is also due to her choice of song, a popular Bengali ballad called Kacha Badam.

Uma posted a video on Instagram, ‘yamtha.uma‘ of herself dancing on Kacha Badam in an empty SpiceJet flight. There have been over 23,000 views and 5,500 likes on the post. One of the cabin crew members filmed the video.

In this clip, Uma’s beautiful expressions and energetic moves as she danced on the hook step of the song were adored by the internet.

Below is a link to a video that has gone viral: