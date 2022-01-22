Entertainment New Roundup: Hiba Bukhari Remembers The Time She Got Fired From a Project, Mansha Pasha’s STUNNING Wedding Looks!
THROWBACK VIDEO: Saba Qamar Killer Dance Moves In Car Breaks Internet
Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has landed into hot water after her dance video goes viral on different social media platforms. The Baaghi actress could be seen dancing in the car on a famous Punjabi track “Yeah Baby” by Garry Sandhu. Saba, however, showed her belly dance skills while sitting at the back of her car, wearing all-black clothes paired with black sunglasses. The viral video has got Saba into hot water as none of the netizens expected her to see her like...
Hiba Bukhari Remembers The Time She Got Fired From a Project
Hiba Bukhari, an actress, discusses some surprising facts from her career, including working on a movie she did not love. Hiba Bukhari is a well-known TV actress in Pakistan's drama industry. With fascinating performances all year, the actress is swiftly creating a reputation for herself in showbiz. Since her on-screen debut, the 32-year-old has acquired a massive fan base on social media. Her role in the successful drama series Deewangi, alongside co-star Danish Taimoor, catapulted her to industry stardom. ...
PHOTOS: Mansha Pasha's STUNNING Wedding Looks!
Mansha Pasha's fashion game has improved dramatically over the course of her career. After big-screen hits like Laal Kabootar, the same can be said of her acting abilities. Do you recall Sadaf Kanwal violently mocking her dress sense on a talk show? The Pasha girl has come a long way since those insignificant roasts. Mansha Pasha is a well-known Pakistani actress and TV host. She rose to notoriety as a result of her outstanding supporting performances in blockbuster drama serials...
Ayesha Omar Latest Sizzling Pictures From Dubai Trip Goes Viral
Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, on Instagram. Ayesha Omar shared some photos from her Dubai trip and looks like she had a lot of fun there. Check out Ayesha Omar's Photos: Earlier the BulBulay star shared a video showing the most stunning...
Ahmed Ali Butt to Host Pakistan's First Ever & Biggest Game Show for Kids "Rio Presents Bacha Log Game Show
Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for kids in Pakistan's media history, ‘Bacha Log Game Show’, only on BOL Entertainment. Pakistan's number one entertainment channel 'BOL Entertainment' is one of the favorite channels of the consumers, due to its irreplaceable shows, https://youtu.be/PUovJ0jha4s The entertainment guru now brings a Game Show solely for children hosted by Pakistan's famous actor and comedian Ahmed Ali Butt. Actor Ahmed Ali Butt needs no introduction and he is one of the...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral
Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with husband Yasir Hussain and the freshness and glow on her face is melting our hearts. The actress jetted off for vacations a few days back and keeps uploading bits for the fans to relish together. Thet shared exciting photos and videos from their journey. The duo is having a great time, and their followers are embracing their mood. The pair travelled to Thailand and shared peeks of their...
Rohail Hyatt falls in love with Nirmala Maghani's voice
The up and coming singer Nirmala Maghani caught the eyes of singer and musician Rohail Hayat amid Tu Jhoom controversy. The musician took to his Twitter to praise the folk singer Nirmala. Regardless of the controversial circumstances under which I got to hear @nirmalamaghni’s voice, I feel blessed to have heard it. What a lovely voice she has. There’s indeed a silver lining to every situation and I pray she becomes a rising star in our industry IA#NirmalaMaghani — Rohail...
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral
Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show on social media with her dance moves. In a daring video that had everyone talking, the Laal Ishq actor lit social media ablaze. Faryal Mehmood is a well-known actress and model in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. For years, the stunning diva has wowed the audience with her incredible acting abilities. Also check: Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video goes viral She is known for his roles in the hit drama...
When Alizeh Shah's bold picture sparked “DRUG ADDICT” trolls
Alizeh Shah, an actress, and social media sensation have been the subject of much speculation since her smoking video went viral on the internet. She has been criticized for her actions and faces countless trolls from social media users. Turning to Instagram, the Ehd-e-Wafa star shared her photos, and netizens continued to troll. Her picture’s comment section is loaded with harsh words mocking the actress for her drug use. Social media users have even mocked Alizeh Shah’s latest move, which...
