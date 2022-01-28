Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:25 pm

Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop ‘Judaiya’ featuring Isabelle Kaif

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 03:25 pm
Bilal Saeed Judaiyan with Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for an upcoming magical song Judaiya featuring the stunning Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood superstar, Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, the Adhi Adhi Raat crooner announced his new project with a poster featuring Isabelle Kaif. “A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif. Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022,” Bilal Saeed excites fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music)

On the other hand, Kaif also shared a poster for Judaiya with her picture on Instagram. “Judaiya! A brand new song by @ezuworld & @bilalsaeed_musice,” she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Also Read: Bilal Saeed over the moon as he gains 1M followers on Spotify

Bilal Saeed’s most recent release was Mitti Da Khadona, which starred himself alongside Munaza Rajpoot and was dropped in October last year.

Read More

2 hours ago
Saba Qamar snapped lost in her thoughts

Actress Saba Qamar was snapped lost in her thoughts with a pet...
2 hours ago
Ronaldo's girlfriend narrates her life story with Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, who is expecting twins with the Manchester...
3 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit's Netflix debut 'The Fame Game' to premier this February

India's legendary actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Netflix...
3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit theaters this February

Actress Alia Bhatt's long awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi will hit the theaters this...
3 hours ago
Dia Mirza shares flashback pictures of her pregnant self

Actress Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to pour her heart out...
4 hours ago
Here's how Twinkle Khanna defines Akshay's salt and pepper look

Actress Twinkle Khanna never disappoints us when it comes to cheeky and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

english
15 mins ago
Four including cousin of Sarfaraz Bugti killed in Dera Bugti blast

DERA BUGTI: At least four people including a cousin of Balochistan Awami...
17 mins ago
Shweta Tiwari lands in trouble over allegedly hurting religious sentiments

Actor Shweta Tiwari was booked under a case for allegedly hurting religious...
Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19
23 mins ago
ICC U19 World Cup, Super League Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live Stream | Live Score Updates

ICC U19 World Cup, Quarter-Final 3, Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19 Live...
Hareem Shah bank accounts froze
25 mins ago
FIA asks two banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to block the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600