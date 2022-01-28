Fans eagerly waiting as Bilal Saeed to drop ‘Judaiya’ featuring Isabelle Kaif

Renowned singer Bilal Saeed and UK based artist EZU have collaborated for an upcoming magical song Judaiya featuring the stunning Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood superstar, Katrina Kaif.

Taking to Instagram, the Adhi Adhi Raat crooner announced his new project with a poster featuring Isabelle Kaif. “A beautiful song by @ezuworld and my self! featuring very talented @isakaif. Releasing This Friday on 28th January 2022,” Bilal Saeed excites fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music)

On the other hand, Kaif also shared a poster for Judaiya with her picture on Instagram. “Judaiya! A brand new song by @ezuworld & @bilalsaeed_musice,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Also Read: Bilal Saeed over the moon as he gains 1M followers on Spotify

Bilal Saeed’s most recent release was Mitti Da Khadona, which starred himself alongside Munaza Rajpoot and was dropped in October last year.