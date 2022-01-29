Farmers need help but govt is nowhere to be seen, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif lashed out at the PTI government for being missing in action as the condition of the local farmers gets more worrisome and miserable due to the fertilizer crisis.

In a statement, Shehbaz said that the people who provided food to the Pakistani people were crying out for help as the victims of the Murree tragedy while the government was nowhere to be seen.

The entire country would face food shortages and agricultural products if the farmers did not get help immediately, he warned. Even at insanely high prices, urea was not available to farmers as it had disappeared just like flour, sugar and gas under the PTI regime, he said.

It would be better to provide emergency assistance to the farmers and ensure supply of the urea later than to form a commission and make excuses, he suggested.