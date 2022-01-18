Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 01:53 pm

Fawad asks media groups to open their bank accounts for employees to see

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday asked media groups to open their bank accounts so that their employees could see the earnings and expenditures.

“Media owners are saying that media revenue has not increased 600 times, they may be right and Aurora’s figures are wrong but to prove it wrong it is necessary for media groups to open their accounts so that media workers see the revenue and expenditure of organisations,” Chaudhry tweeted.

Earlier in a tweet, he had claimed that Pakistan’s media revenue had increased by 600 per cent from 2018 to 2021.

“This is a welcome thing but the question is how such an increase in advertisements is possible if the economy is not stable? Just think and for God’s sake increase the salaries of media workers so that they too start feeling the effects of inflation less,” he said.

On January 16, Chaudhry had said that salaries of journalists had not been increased for several years. He had said recently media houses earned 40 per cent more profit.

Talking to newsmen at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday afternoon, he had said media house owners increased salaries of anchors, but not the other staff and journalists.

Chaudhry had said the government would provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the journalists and their families for free through the Sehat Card.

