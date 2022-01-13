Fawad Chaudhry claims govt believes in freedom of expression

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the government fully believed in freedom of expression, said Radio Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistani dramas can be played in Azerbaijan with translation: Fawad

Felicitating the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club, he said promotion of responsible journalism was also needed along with freedom of expression.

The minister said the protection of the working journalists has been a priority of the PTI government.

He said the government was committed to providing health facilities to journalists, and health cards will be provided to the journalist community on a priority basis.

Chaudhry said all possible efforts are being made to solve the individual and collective problems of journalists.

He said that the government had been pursuing a transparent and sustainable policy to address the issues being faced by the media industry.

Last year, Chaudhary had assured to extend full cooperation to any media organization pursuing the path of digital transformation.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry congratulates media on passage of Journalist Protection Act

The minister had said that a loan facility of up to one million rupees would be provided for the digitalization of newspapers and his ministry would also extend cooperation in the digitalization of newspapers.