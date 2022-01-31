Fawad Chaudhry urges political parties to unite for constitutional amendment

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the political parties to put their differences behind and unite for a constitutional amendment regarding the appointment of new judges in the Supreme Court.

In his tweets on Monday, he pointed out that five judges of the apex court were retiring this year and it would be a big achievement if the parliament through a constitutional amendment makes appointments in Supreme Court transparent and independent.

اس سال سپریم کورٹ میں پانچ جج صاحبان ریٹائر ہو رہے ہیں پارلیمان کو نئے ججز کی تعیناتی کیلئےآئینی ترمیم پر غور کرنا چاہئےاگر پارلیمان سپریم کورٹ میں تعیناتیوں کو آزادانہ اور شفاف بناتی ہےتو یہ بہت بڑا کام ہو گا سیاسی جماعتیں اپنےاختلافات کو پس پشت ڈال کر اس اہم ترمیم کیلئے سرجوڑیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2022

The information minister commended the historic stance taken by outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad regarding the worship places of minorities, saying this has increased his prestige.

CJPجسٹس گلزار آج ریٹائرُہو رہے ہیں انھوں نے اقلیتوں کی عبادت گاہوں کو لے کر جو تاریخی سٹینڈ لیا اس سے ان کی عزت و تکریم میں بہت اضافہ ہوا، ایسے وقت میں جب ہندوستان کی عدلیہ شدت پسندوں کے ہاتھوں بے بس نظر آتی ہے جسٹس گلزار جیسے ججز نے اقلیتوں کو سہارا دیا اور آزادانہ فیصلے دئیے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 31, 2022

Chaudhry said the Indian judiciary appears helpless at the hands of extremists. However, our judges such as Justice Gulzar Ahmad supported the minorities and independently announced judgments.

Earlier this month, Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and in a tweet, he wished her all the best.