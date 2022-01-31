Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 11:45 am

Fawad Chaudhry urges political parties to unite for constitutional amendment

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain. Image: Radio Pakistan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the political parties to put their differences behind and unite for a constitutional amendment regarding the appointment of new judges in the Supreme Court.

Read more: Information minister expresses concern over safety of journalists in interior Sindh

In his tweets on Monday, he pointed out that five judges of the apex court were retiring this year and it would be a big achievement if the parliament through a constitutional amendment makes appointments in Supreme Court transparent and independent.

The information minister commended the historic stance taken by outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad regarding the worship places of minorities, saying this has increased his prestige.

Chaudhry said the Indian judiciary appears helpless at the hands of extremists. However, our judges such as Justice Gulzar Ahmad supported the minorities and independently announced judgments.

Earlier this month, Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath to her at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Read more: Justice Ayesha Malik takes oath as ‘first woman judge’ of Supreme Court

Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and in a tweet, he wished her all the best.

