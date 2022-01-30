Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

Fawad urges judiciary to take stock of declining reputation

Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 06:45 pm

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. image: File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday urged the judiciary to take stock of its rapidly declining reputation in the world rankings.

Read more: Supreme Court announces verdict in Justice Qazi Faez Isa review case

In a tweet, Fawad mentioned the question raised by Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem that if judges were not responsible for the assets of their wives and children, then how was it possible to hold politicians and bureaucrats accountable?

Read more: PM Imran welcomes running court proceedings through E-Court

The minister said that new Chief Justice would face this challenge when he would be sworn in.

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch: Toddler climbs down the ladder like a ninja

An Indian youngster climbing down a ladder in an unusual manner has...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 103 new community cases...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 54 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday recorded 54...
3 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto says PPP has waged decisive war against 'puppet government'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they have already...
3 hours ago
Israel reports 53,020 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in serious condition

JERUSALEM, (Xinhua) -- Israel reported 53,020 new COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the...
3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,978 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Air Hostess
13 mins ago
SpiceJet Air Hostess Hilarious Failed Attempt At Pushpa Hook Step

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who got fame for her dancing...
burning building
39 mins ago
Heroic rescue: Two men saved a girl from a burning building

As per the locals, the fire is totally consumed the ninth-floor apartment....
1 hour ago
AJK-APC demands EU to designate special representative on Kashmir

An All Parties Conference (APC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has...
Hania Amir
2 hours ago
Hania Aamir has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and television actor, has been named...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600