Staff Reporter BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:12 pm

FBR extends sales tax returns filing date

Image: File

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday extended the last date to file monthly sales tax returns up to January 24, 2022.

The last date to file the returns was January 18, 2022. Sources in the FBR said that the date has been extended due to difficulties being faced by the taxpayers in filing the returns on the Single Sales Tax Portal.

Last month, the revenue board launched the Single Sales Tax Portal and directed the taxpayers to file their sales tax returns for December 2021 through it.

The FBR also extended the date to submit Annexure-C, i.e., details of stocks up to January 29, 2022, which was due on January 10, 2021.

Similarly, the date for the payment of sales tax and federal excise duty has been extended up to January 21, 2022 from January 15, 2021.

