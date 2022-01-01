FBR registers revenue growth of 32.5% in second half of 2021

ISLAMABAD: The collection of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has registered a growth of 32.5 per cent in July-December of 2021, according to the provisional figures of the revenue collection released for the months of July-December of the current financial year 2021/22.

The revenue board has collected the net revenue of Rs2.920 trillion during July-December of the current financial year 2021/22, exceeding the target of Rs2.633 trillion by Rs287 billion. This represents a growth of around 32.5 per cent over the collection of Rs2.204 trillion during the same period of the last year.

The net collection for December 2021 realised at Rs600 billion, representing an increase of 18 per cent over Rs509 billion collected in December 2020.

These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken into account.

However, the gross collections increased to Rs3.068 trillion in the current financial year (July-December 2021) from Rs2.315 trillion during July-December 2020, showing an increase of 32.5 per cent.

Likewise, the refunds disbursed were recorded at Rs148 billion during July-December 2021, compared with Rs111 billion paid last year, showing an increase of 33 per cent.