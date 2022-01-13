FIA Cyber Crime Sindh also initiates inquiry against TikTok Star Hareem Shah

The Federal Intelligence Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing is the latest to initiate an official investigation into TikToker Hareem Shah’s allegations of recently travelling from Karachi to the United Kingdom with a substantial sum of money.

According to Imran Riaz, Additional Director of the Cyber Crime Sindh, Shah has been singled out for “acknowledging the charge of money laundering and afterwards denying it and dismissing it as a “fun video.”

Hareem’s viral video, according to Riaz, was a “act of mocking, disturbing, and defaming the Government of Pakistan as well as State Institutions through the use of Cyber Space.”

The FIA Cyber Crime Sindh has taken notice of the videos of TikTok Star Hareem Shah, regarding acknowledgement of offence of money laundering and denying it later on terming it as a “fun video” — Imran Riaz (@ImmiRizz) January 13, 2022

“This also comes under the preview of glorification of offence of Money Laundering in cyber space,” Riaz further said, adding, “A formal notice is being issued to her (Shah) to explain her position.”

Hareem Shah flew from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10th, according to records

The Tik Tok star revealed that she was dealing with significant sums of money for the first time and advised others to be cautious, adding that she had arrived safely in Doha.