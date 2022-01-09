Fighting for survival

The heavy flooding in southern Balochistan following torrential rains have created an opportunity for Baloch nationalists to make a re-entry in two districts of Makran division, particularly Gwadar, where influence of a cleric from a centralist party is on the rise.

Launching a swift rescue operation, the elected as well as non-elected members of Baloch nationalist parties rushed to Gwadar to help the affected people in the wake of flooding.

Interestingly, these nationalists were nowhere to be found in Gwadar last month when Maulana Hidayatur Rahman – a provincial leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) – was staging a marathon sit-in, demanding various rights for the people of the port city, which is also a key node of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The sit-in that went on for thirty-two days ended on December 16 with an agreement between the Balochistan government and Maulana Hidayat.

At the sit-in, the Maulana had managed to draw a massive number of people including women. According to some estimates, around 20,000 people had participated in the protest – an event unprecedented in the brief history of the sleepy town.

Among other things, the protestors had demanded permission of free trade with Iran and an end to illegal fishing by Sindh trawlers in Balochistan waters. Both the federal and Balochistan governments had to accept the demands.

The rising popularity of the cleric was, however, a matter of concern for the nationalist groups which saw an opportunity in the recent flooding in Southern Balochistan.

The two-day torrential rain created havoc in some other parts of Gwadar and Kechh districts. The rains did not claim any life but damaged some five hundred houses and affected some 4,000 people.

This situation prompted the Balochistan government to declare Pasni and Gwadar towns as calamity hit areas. The Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps Balochistan, the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Coast Guard assisted the civil administration in the rescue and relief works.

The areas of Gwadar badly hit by flood and rain included Mulla Bund, New Town and Union Council North while Pasni areas include Nillant, Kulanch, Kapar and Grundani.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) with the help of district administration started distributing edible items and blankets and tents among the affected people.

Although religious parties have never clinched any seat in assemblies from Makran, the radicalization of these three districts, where secular forces used to hold sway, has started.

Until the mid-1990s, one could hardly spot any religious seminary in these areas. Even mosques were rare. But now these areas are dotted with seminaries and mosques.

In Gwadar, some eight to ten seminaries have been built. The Tableeghi Jamaat – an evangelical organization belonging to the Deobandi school of thought – has also established its centers, where it holds regular annual congregations.

In recent years, the people belonging to the Zikri sect have also come under attack in Awaran district in what appears to be a sign of growing radicalization of the Baloch.

An armed group – the Lashkar-e-Khurasan – was also established in Balochistan in 2010. The group issued a warning to Zikris, Hindus and Christians, asking them to embrace Islam or face consequences.

Private schools in Panjgur were also closed for more than four months in the wake of a warning by this Islamic group which declared that co-education system promoted obscenity. It directed the parents to either send their children to seminaries or government schools.

The licenses of all three wine shops in Gwadar town have already been canceled by the Balochistan government on the demand of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman.

The successful sit-in has given a boost to the local politics of the Maulana who earlier could hardly bag a few hundred votes in general elections against nominees of nationalist parties.

During that sit-in, the Maulana, who has been criticizing nationalist parties for their alleged disregard for the people, has emerged as a local hero and is being praised as a savior in the whole Makran.

Seeing the response of the local people, the Maulana has announced to launch a long march to Quetta and a million march to Islamabad for rights of the people of Balochistan.

The sit-in sent a shockwave to the nationalist parties particularly the local MPA of the Balochistan National Party, Mir Hammal Kalmati, and the independent MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani.

Neither these elected representatives nor any other leader of nationalist parties made an appearance at the sit-in in Gwadar town. However, the National Party’s (NP) local workers had participated in the protest in order to dispel the impression that sit-in only belonged to the Maulana or the JI.

The NP worker, however, also failed in making their presence felt.

Taking the benefit of the situation, the organizers of protest – mostly the rivals of nationalist parties – displayed placards showing pictures of Hamal and Bhootani with inscriptions saying: “The people of Gwadar are looking for these missing personalities”.

Since the Maulana’s successful power show, nationalist parties, particularly the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) led by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, were in search of such an opportunity to get connected again with the local people.

These parties have always been playing the role of the savior of Baloch people particularly of Makran region who are considered to be more aware and conscious of their political rights.

These parties have always been highlighting the provincial issues including that of missing persons, unavailability of electricity and water, job opportunities, people’s rights to coast and resources and inclusion of Baloch people in the CPEC related development projects as stakeholders.

Mir Hammal Kalmati – BNP’s MPA in the Balochistan Assembly – rushed to his home town after the rains and started visiting flood affected areas. He was seen standing with the people in the houses and streets in knee deep water and these visits were captured both on cameras

His leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal has already started a tour of Balochistan – from Quetta to Nushki, Chaghi, Kharan, Washuk, Punjgoor, Kechh and finally Gwadar.

After touring a number of districts, Mengal was to conclude his trip at Panjgur due to the death of his aunt – the wife of his paternal uncle Mir Mehr Ullah Mengal. He is expected to resume his tour after a week and would finally take an extensive visit to Gwadar to regain public confidence.

Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, the president of the NP, has also asked his local office-bearers of the party to start activities of relief and he is expected to go an extensive visit to Gwadar to restore contact with the people – a contact broken for the time being due to the Maulana’s sit-in.

The local workers of both the BNP and the NP are of the opinion that both the nationalist parties can jointly counter JI leader Hidayatur Rahman and check his advancement in their stronghold as separately they are unable to erode the Maulana’s influence.

These parties want to protect their stronghold as well as their vote bank. They fear that they may be replaced by the Maulana in the provincial assembly in the coming election in 2023.

The nationalist vote bank is divided between the nominees of various nationalist parties which helps the representatives of religious parties to clinch seats in the national and provincial legislatures.