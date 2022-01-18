Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

Individual chapters from his Oscar-winning screenplay for the classic film Pulp Fiction are up for sale first.

The website marketing the auction claims that “each NFT in the collection includes the actual script from a single classic scene, as well as unique audio commentary from Quentin Tarantino himself.”

The collector would acquire “insight into the mysteries of Quentin Tarantino’s thinking and creative process,” according to the official release.

However, film studio Miramax, which produced Pulp Fiction, filed a lawsuit for breach of contract just days before the auction. Miramax claims to control the film’s rights. Therefore, Tarantino’s plan to sell NFTs of his handwritten script is a form of copyright infringement.

NFTs clearly did not exist when Pulp Fiction was released in 1994. This is why their relationship to existing copyright law is still disputed.