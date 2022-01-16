Focusing on being the best

Lahore: Though the government has done a lot to improve the overall business environment, there is a need for more measures to restore investors’ confidence, said Ali Zaidi, chief executive officer of the New Unique Pharma.

“There is a need to remove the bureaucratic hurdles, providing one-window facility and proper guidance to the new entrants. The government should devise policies after due consultation with all the stakeholders, while for the existing players, minimising interference of the government departments and clubbing of taxes are necessary,” he added.

Ali Zaidi is a successful entrepreneur who has taken family business to new heights by introducing several innovations. MBA degree holder of Pak Aims. His father started distribution of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products with the initial investment of Rs3.5 million in 1990.

Now, the company is a big enterprise, distributing medicines of a number of renowned firms in Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

This successful entrepreneur is least interested in trade politics, as according to him, it could divert attention from the business.

Following are the excerpts of a brief discussion with him.

What was your first business venture?

I assumed the office of the New Unique Pharma as the chief executive officer only six months after its launching. My focus was engaging more multinational and reputed local companies and expanding distribution network. Now we are sole distributors of a number of reputed companies.

What is your biggest achievement?

I don’t think I have so far achieved anything significant. I am a family man with more interest in spending quality time with the relatives and friends, in general, and with parents, in particular. If I have achieved anything, it is the love of my parents and family members.

What is your greatest fear in life?

Honestly speaking, I have no fear. I am a God-fearing man who believe in giving due attention to my parents and helping employees in their hours of need.

Who is your inspirational role model?

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is my role model as He is the only perfect human being.

How many hours do you work in a day?

I usually spent around 10 hours in office and field.

Reason for avoiding business politics?

I want to continue focusing on my business and family. It is not possible for me to waste precious time on politics. Parents, family and business are my priorities.

What can make the business environment easy and encouraging for the new entrants and existing players?

What is the future outlook of the overall business environment?

I am optimistic about the future. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game-changer. The industry is growing with gradual increase in exports. Hopefully, the trend will continue in the days to come. The government should encourage and support the Small and Medium Enterprises and the cottage industry, as they are the backbone of the economy.

Which is your favourite holiday destination and why?

Due to love for seashore, mountains and nature, my favourite destination is Phuket [Thailand].

iPhone or Android phones?

Android as for me it is easy to handle.

Which clothing brands do you frequently wear?

I can wear any brand, as for me, quality and comfort are priorities.

What is your favourite sport? Have you been an athlete yourself?

Golf, squash and cricket. Like most of the people, I played cricket in streets and school/college grounds. I also played squash and golf and still love spending time at golf/squash courts.

Your favourite sportsman?

Imran Khan is my favourite sportsman due to his cricketing skills and leadership qualities. I believe he made the real difference and managed to win the World Cup in 1992. Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar are also among my favourites.

Do you listen to music?

I am a music lover. I love watching live performances. Now due to scarcity of time, I listen to music, while travelling. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is my favourite singer.