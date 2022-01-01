Food inflation rises to 22-month high of 12.3% in December
KARACHI: The headline or food inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has increased to a 22-month high of 12.3 per cent in December 2021, according to the inflation numbers released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Saturday.
The CPI inflation rose 12.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 11.5 per cent in the previous month and 8 per cent in December 2020.
On a month-on-month basis, it decreased -0.02 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.7 per cent in December 2020.
The CPI inflation urban increased 12.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 12 per cent in the previous month and 7 per cent in December 2020.
On a month-on-month basis, it increased 0.3 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 2.9 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -0.3 per cent in December 2020.
The CPI inflation rural increased 11.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December 2021, compared with an increase of 10.9 per cent in the previous month and 9.5 per cent in December 2020.
On a month-on-month basis, it decreased -0.5 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.1 per cent in the previous month and a decrease of -1.2 per cent in December 2020.
The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased 20.9 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 18.1 per cent a month ago and an increase of 9.1 per cent in December 2020.
On a MoM basis, it decreased -0.4 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.6 per cent in November 2021 and a decrease of -2.7 per cent in December 2020.
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased 26.2 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 27 per cent in November and an increase of 5.7 per cent in December 2020.
The WPI inflation on a MoM basis decreased -0.2 per cent in December 2021, compared with an increase of 3.8 per cent a month ago and an increase of 0.3 per cent in the corresponding month, i.e., December 2020.
