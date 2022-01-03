Foreigners’ Security Cell makes foreigners in Karachi at ease

KARACHI: The Foreigners’ Security Cell of the Sindh Police played a critical role in ensuring security for various missions and officials in Karachi.

“In collaboration with other departments of the Sindh police and law enforcement agencies, Foreigners’ Security Cell is playing a significant role in order to provide security arrangements to the consulates, diplomats, missions, foreign projects and visiting delegations from different countries in Karachi city, it has now released its annual report for the year of 2021,” said a press release issued by the law enforcement agency.

The report shared that in 2021 the cell provided security to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and non-CPEC projects, foreign trade centres, United Nations offices and other foreigners’.

The police unit carried out these activities along with supervising security arrangements at the consulates of various countries particularly the USA, Iran, Saudi, China and Britain.

“To beef-up the security measures, the personnel of FSC conducted security drills at US Consulate and British Deputy High Commission Karachi,” said the statement.

The cells also played a critical role in providing “escorts and police personnel” during the movement of foreign officials while they were in the province.

“The FSC has been providing effective and fool-proof security cover to the foreigners which is worth appreciable,” DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood was quoted by the spokesperson.