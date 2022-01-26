Former NAB chairman Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM’s special assistant on accountability

ISLAMABAD: The federal government appointed former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) director-general Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi as the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, said a notification issued on Wednesday.

The Cabinet Division has issued notification of the appointment of Abbasi as advisor on accountability and interior with immediate effect.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause 910 of the Article 93 of the Constitutions of Pakistan, the President on the advice of Prime Minister, has been pleased to appoint Brigadier (Retd) Musaddiq Abbasi, as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted Shahzad Akbar’s resignation as the adviser to the Prime Minister on accountability and interior. On Jan 24, Shahzad Akbar stepped down from his post. “I have tendered my resignation today to PM as Advisor. I sincerely hope the process of accountability continues under leadership of PM IK as per PTI’s manifesto,” he tweeted.