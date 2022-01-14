Fortuner Legender & Revo Rocco Are Launching This Week!

We informed you two months ago that Toyota was working on something fresh for the Fortuner and Revo. We saw the latest facelifts of these Toyota automobiles shrouded in camouflage back then. Finally, Toyota has confirmed the information. The latest Toyota Fortuner Legender and Toyota Revo Rocco are being unveiled by the firm.

The new variants, according to them, will be additional grades on top of the current grades. That means that, in addition to the new models, the previous Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Revo models will be available for purchase.

Toyota Fortuner Variants

Toyota will now offer four variants of its 7-seater SUV Fortuner.

Fortuner 4×4 Legender (2755cc Diesel)

Fortuner 4×4 S AT (2755cc Diesel)

Fortuner 4×4 AT V (2694cc Petrol)

Fortuner 4×4 AT G (2694cc Petrol)

Toyota Revo Variants

Toyota will now offer four variants of its off-roader, pick-up truck Revo.

Revo 4×4 Rocco (2755cc Diesel)

Revo 4×4 V AT (2755cc Diesel)

Revo 4×4 G AT (2755cc Diesel)

Revo 4×4 G MT (2755cc Diesel)

Bookings

According to our sources, Toyota has begun accepting orders for new Fortuner and Revo variants for dealerships as of today. Official reservations will begin this week.

Both Toyota automobiles are popular in their respective segments and have a large fanbase. The new facelifts are fantastic news for the country’s petrol aficionados. Let’s see how big of a difference they make in Toyota sales.

Keep an eye out for official Fortuner Legender and Revo Rocco prices, specs, and features.