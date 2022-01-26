Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:45 pm

Founder BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, Extends Warm Greetings to Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia on National Day

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh

Founder and CEO BOL Media Group, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh, has conveyed greetings to the Prime Minister, the government and people of Australia on the anniversary of their country’s National Day.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh tweeted “My warm greetings to Your Excellency Scott Morrison, the government and the brotherly people of Australia on the occasion of your National Day. I wish prosperity & development to the fraternal Australia and a bright future for each and every Australian.”

The 26th of January is celebrated in Australia as the National Day. It marks the arrival of the First Fleet of British Ships by Captain Arthur Phillip in 1788, who raised the British flag and established the first permanent European settlement on the continent of Australia.

Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australian citizens’ nationwide showing love for Australia by raising the national flag, political speeches, family events, recitations and welcoming new members of the Australian community.

Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh wishes for the prosperity and development of Australia. The economy of Australia has traditionally been based on natural resources which considered to be the 10th highest according to its total estimated value. Australia is 6th largest country and the only continent in the world without an active volcano, where its capital, Canberra, has a population of about 400 thousand people only.

The BOL Founder and CEO further wishes for the achievement of a bright future for Australians.

 

