Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:27 pm

Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, is arrested in Miami

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 07:27 pm

Frida Sofía, daughter of Alejandra Guzmán, is arrested in Miami Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter, Frida Sofa, has been detained by Miami police officers only a few hours ago.

Frida Sofa has been engaged in drama for several years, as she has not ceased publicizing alleged childhood traumas that she claims were performed by her mother and grandpa, Enrique Guzmán.

In this case, the news was caused by something else: since Frida Sofa was arrested in Miami, the arrest of Alejandra Guzmán’s daughter was carried out by Miami-Dade police, according to a record made public by the county on Monday.

According to the document that sanctions the detention accompanied by photos, Frida Sofía can be seen with her blue hair as it last appeared on her last Instagram.

According to the journalist Javier Ceriani, in the program ‘Gossip No Like’ the social media influencer was under arrest for the following crimes: “Arrested for disturbing a public place, disturbing public order, resisting the police -arrest- without violence,” commented the driver.

It’s also unknown the specifics of what transpired and the behaviour that prompted the Miami police to respond, but according to Ceriani, Frida Sofa’s bail was secured a few hours after she was detained, and she was released.

After the incident involving her grandpa Enrique Guzmán and her mother Alejandra Guzmán, it appears that the young woman continues to get herself into problems, despite the fact that the reason was incongruent.

