From Italy with love

Karachi – Italy has been playing a pivotal role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development. Both the countries established diplomatic relations in 1948 and since then there have been frequent cordial bilateral contacts between Pakistan and Italy at the governmental and non-governmental levels.

The economic ties between both countries reached at their peak in 2021.

“Economic, trade and cultural relations between Italy and Pakistan are at an all-time high,” said Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese.

“Italy hosts the largest number of Pakistani diaspora in the European Union (EU),” he said while speaking to the business community in Islamabad in August 2021.

According to a scholarly journal on the Journal of European Studies, the two countries share perceptions on major international and regional issues such as terrorism and UN reforms. Italy supports Pakistan in important regional forums such as the European Union, NATO and Friends of Democratic Pakistan (FoDP).

Like many other European countries, Italy recognises the strategic location of Pakistan in South Asia and acknowledges that a moderate, democratic and stable Pakistan is essential for the maintenance of peace and security in the entire region.

Italy has emerged as Pakistan’s largest source of workers remittances from the European Union and the second largest in Europe after the United Kingdom, as per Pakistan’s envoy to Italy, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem.

Pakistani workers remittances from Italy increased by a staggering 92 per cent in August 2021 as against August 2020, making Italy the largest contributor in remittances from the European Union, says a press release.

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that in fiscal year 2020-21, workers’ remittances from Italy to Pakistan hit $601 million, an all-time high from any European nation.

“This amount is 66 per cent higher than the $369 million received in fiscal year 2019-20 and it has made Italy the seventh largest destination for Pakistan in terms of workers’ remittances and the largest in the EU,” the ICCI president.

While applauding the 200,000 strong Pakistani diasporas in Italy, Jauhar claimed that they have been contributing not only to the Italian economy but has also been a source of pride and support for the mother country.

Speaking about the scope for Pakistanis in Italy, Ferrarese said that there are various opportunities present to enhance mutual trade and investment between Pakistan and Italy and businessmen and traders from both countries can reap the benefits.

The ambassador also revealed in April 2021 that Italy would establish a gemstone training institute in Gilgit Baltistan in order to exploit the potential of these areas as well as enhance mutual cooperation between both countries.

Ferrarese has multiple times proven to be an efficient ambassador by discussing various issues with the concerned authorities in Pakistan. In August 2021 he called on Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation. The Air Chief highlighted the cordial relations between the two countries and reiterated his resolve to further augment the existing cooperation.

Similarly, in November 2021, the Italian ambassador also had a telephonic conversation with Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem and discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest. They also conversed about further augmenting and expanding the parliamentary, economic, trade, investment, science and technology and cultural ties of both countries. The ambassador also stressed firm actions by EU countries to stop Human Rights abuses by Indian occupied forces in Kashmir.

While speaking to the business community, the ambassador of Italy to Pakistan further stressed that Italy provided technical assistance in agriculture and textiles up-gradation through modern machinery, value addition in agriculture, leather and marble sectors in the Fiscal Year 2021.

Reportedly, the major similarity between both countries is their agriculture sector. Italy is one of the largest agricultural producers in the EU and agriculture is considered the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, which relies heavily on its major crops.

Italy’s agriculture sector accounts for approximately two per cent of its GDP. While Pakistan’s principal natural resources are arable land and water and agriculture accounts for about 18.9 per cent of Pakistan’s GDP and absorbs 42.3 per cent of the labour force.

GDP from Agriculture in Pakistan is expected to reach Rs2.599 billion by the end of 2021, according to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts’ expectations.

Pakistan Exports to Italy was $718.63 million while the imports from Italy was $452.93 million during 2020, as per the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade.

Moreover, on December 28, 2021, renowned real estate developers Pakistan Nova Group joined hands with Italian architect firm ARCHEA for technology transfer and knowledge sharing. A formal agreement has been signed between the two parties for the economical construction of high rise buildings in Pakistan. The agreement was mutually endorsed by the Italian ambassador Ferrarese and Pakistani ambassador to Italy Saleem, as per a press release.

Apart from strengthening the economic, political and bilateral relationship, Italy has also recently highlighted tourism in Pakistan.

According to Global Village Space, the Italian state channel Rai 1 broadcasted a documentary series on Pakistan’s famous tourist destinations.

The documentary was aired in three parts. The first part has already been aired on December 28. The second part was aired on December 30, meanwhile, the final part was scheduled for January 4, 2022.

As per the recently released trailer, the travel documentary will explore the picturesque northern areas of Pakistan. Among the destinations explored is Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Italian National TV will project Pakistan as an exciting tourist destination in a three serial documentary during the current holiday season,” Ambassador Saleem said on Twitter.

The news agency stated that this is a major achievement for Pakistan as it will encourage Europeans to visit the country and boost tourism.