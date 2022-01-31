Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
31st Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Gen Bajwa, EU envoy discuss region situation

31st Jan, 2022. 07:06 pm

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: File

Ambassador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara called on Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Monday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

They discussed the situation in Afghanistan, matters of mutual interests, regional security, bilateral cooperation with the union.

The EU ambassador has appreciated the role of Pakistan and Pakistan Army for peace and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan.

She pledged to play her due role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

On Jan 7, 2022, British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa reiterated that it’s imperative to assist Afghanistan in averting a humanitarian crisis for regional peace and stability.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two officials discussed “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

“It’s imperative for regional peace and stability that international community assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis,” said the COAS. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.

 

