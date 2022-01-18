Georgia’s COVID-19 cases top 1 million

TBILISI, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Georgia on Tuesday reported 7,521 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 1,006,864, according to the country’s center for disease control.

Tamar Gabunia, the country’s deputy health minister, said that more than half of the infections were probably from the Omicron variant, but only a small percentage required hospital treatment.

Data from the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health showed that 3,160 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 934,667.

Read more: Georgia reports 3,988 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, 31 people died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 14,512.

As of Tuesday, the country had administered a total of 2,622,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the center.