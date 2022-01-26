LAHORE: The Punjab cabinet committee on Law and Order has formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Anarkali blast which took at least three lives while injuring dozens almost a week back.

Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the Committee meeting which reviewed overall law and order situation in the province.

Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, ACS South Punjab, Additional Inspector General Special Branch, CTD and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

Advertisement

All the Divisional Commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting through video link.

Cabinet Committee was briefed on the progress made so far in the investigation into the Anarkali blast, in the light of which the meeting approved the formation of a JIT on the Anarkali incident.

Expressing satisfaction over the investigation into the Sialkot case, Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja directed that the challans be completed by next week.

Referring to the preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day next month, the Law Minister said that foolproof security should be ensured for Kashmir Day rallies on February 5.

“In this regard, the district administration and the police should prepare a detailed plan.” Raja Basharat directed that the security plan of foreigners in each district should be regularly reviewed and their security measures should be kept up to date. The provincial minister said that best security arrangements should also be made for the PSL matches to be held in Punjab and necessary changes should be made in the plans made in the previous events.

The Cabinet Committee was informed that almost all the recent major incidents in Lahore have been traced out. The committee was briefed on the PSL event starting February 10 in Lahore. The meeting also approved the Punjab Police Martyrs Package. Muhammad Basharat Raja directed to upgrade the control room of Home Department as well.