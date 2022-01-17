Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 10:56 am

Govt taking practical measures to provide relief to common man: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar. Image: File

LASBELA: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the government was taking practical measures to provide relief to the common man along with development of economy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of local industrialists during his visit to the world’s third largest ship breaking yard at Gadani in Balochistan.

Read more: No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

 MUmar said the government was aware of the problems faced by local industries and assured that a policy would be formulated to keep the prices of customs tax tariffs stable and ensure employment of the common man.

He was informed on the occasion that Gadani Shipbreaking Industry was a major source of employment in the area, where 25,000 workers were directly and more than 200,000 people indirectly attached with it.

On January 6, the federal minister for planning and development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief had ruled out the option of imposing lockdown in the country ‘for now’ despite the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Read more: Scrutiny committee formed to probe funding of PPP, PML-N: Asad Umar

Talking to a local TV channel, Umar had said the NCOC, a department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic, was keeping a tab on the coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and across the world. He had stressed, the government was focusing on the vaccination.

Read More

43 mins ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
56 mins ago
PTI issues show-cause notice to disgruntled MNA Noor Alam Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Member National...
58 mins ago
CJCSC stresses for enhancing defence cooperation between Pakistan, Oman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday...
1 hour ago
LHC seeks details of country's internal, external debts from federal govt

LAHORE: Hearing a petition against borrowing loans exceeding 60 per cent of...
2 hours ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool's paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
2 hours ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Tony Cowell talks about his brother Simon Cowell’s engagement to Lauren Silver

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silver on Christmas Eve in Barbados. As...
Afghanistan
6 mins ago
Displaced Afghan families receive relief aid in Afghanistan’s Kabul

KABUL - About 1,000 displaced and needy Afghan families received relief assistance...
Janhvi Kapoor
8 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor SIZZLES in recent Swimming PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor will never fail to entertain you with her social media...
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals
8 mins ago
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday finalised negotiations and is set to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600