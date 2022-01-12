Govt to issue commemorative coin on UET Lahore 100th anniversary

KARACHI: The Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs100 to mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, a statement said on Wednesday.

These Commemorative coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) banking services corporation, it added.

The UET Lahore is one of the oldest institutions in Pakistan, imparting education in the fields of engineering and technology.

The coin is in round shape milled with serration on the edge, diameter of 30mm, a weight of 13.5 grammes and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents.

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing north-west in rising position is in the centre on the obverse side of the coin.

The words “Islami Jamhoria Pakistan” in Urdu script are inscribed along with the periphery on the top of the crescent star, whereas the year of issuance i.e. 2021 is written below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward.

On the reverse side of the coin, the image of the main block of UET Lahore, is reflected in the centre of the coin.

The wording “University of Engineering and Technology Lahore” is inscribed on the top of the building along with the periphery.

The words “100 YEARS OF ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE” are written on the bottom of the building along with the periphery. Whereas, “1921-2021” is written along at the bottom of the coin depicting the centenary of the establishment of UET, Lahore.