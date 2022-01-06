Grammy Awards postponed for the second time in a row

Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 02:10 pm

Grammy Awards were scheduled for January 31. Image: Grammy.com

Musicians and fans around the world were disheartened after the 64th Grammy awards were postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” said Recording Academy and CBS in a joint statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)


This is the second time in a row that the awards have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The awards were scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles. A new date for the awards is yet to be announced.

