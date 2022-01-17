Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 01:46 pm

Gwadar’s ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ announces to hold protests again

Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman Baloch said despite passage of one month of government’s assurance, their demands were not implemented. Image: File

GWADAR: ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ (give right movement) of Gwadar led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch has announced a schedule for a series of protests seeking implementation of demands of Gwadar’s residents.

According to the schedule, Ormara Zero Point will be completely closed on January 20. On February 3, Pasni Zero Point will be shut down. On February 10, Sarbandar Cross will be closed and Uthal Zero Point RCD road will be blocked on February 27.

Read more: Gwadar Protest: Balochistan CM appreciates PM Imran’s assurance on legitimate demands

Maulana Baloch said despite the passage of one month of the government’s assurance, their demands were not implemented. He said they would once again hold a protest in Gwadar on March 1 for an indefinite time, if their demands were not fully implemented.

On December 12, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for assurances to the Baloch people for addressing their legitimate demands put forwarded in days long sit-in in Gwadar.

Bizenjo had said that the Gwadar movement’s demands were based on human rights. He said that the provincial government was implementing demands of the protestors coming under its constitutional realm.

Read more: Gwadar rising

He had said that the provincial government was ensuring the prohibition of illegal fish trawling, ending unnecessary FCR check posts, resumption of border trade and ending the token system in light of the protestors’ demands.

Read More

1 hour ago
Policeman among 3 killed in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: A policeman and two armed robbers were killed while four others...
1 hour ago
No armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation, minister tells Senate

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed...
2 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
2 hours ago
Statements of ministers depict end of PTI government is near, claims Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed that the statements of...
2 hours ago
Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis attack in UAE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out by...
2 hours ago
Buzdar ranked best among all chief ministers

ISLAMABAD: On the basis of their performance during the last three years,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
9 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
13 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
20 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
20 mins ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600