Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 07:00 pm

Hair-raising video: A horse gallops between moving trains

A horse galloping between a rushing train and halted carriages is featured in a video that has gone viral on social media. This is not a video for the faint of heart. It got over 3 lakh views after being uploaded on Twitter by Indian Police Service Officer (IPS) Dipanshu Kabra. The main question now is whether or not the horse was unharmed. Yes, fortunately.

As per the media, the clip comes from Egypt. When a runaway horse ran alongside their speeding train, passengers couldn’t believe their sight. The animal dashed between the advancing train and the stationary carriages through a tight opening. It.

However, it managed to go away unscathed. The passengers on board the train from Asyut to Sohag breathed a sigh of relief when they saw the horse emerge unharmed.

Passengers can also be seen poking their heads out the windows and anxiously following the horse as it gallops away in the video.

