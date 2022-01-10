Hamza Shehbaz claims govt hiding actual death toll of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz claimed to have received information that the actual toll in the Murree tragedy was higher than the 22 deaths reported by the authorities and accused the government of hiding it.

Talking to the media in Lahore after visiting a bereaved family on Monday, Hamza said, “I am receiving information that the actual death toll in Murree tragedy is higher, and the government is hiding it.”

Read more: Murree tragedy: CM Punjab forms inquiry committee to probe 22 deaths

He said that the people were crushed due to inflation and farmers were longing for fertiliser but [PM] Imran Khan was “sleeping comfortably” in Bani Gala.

“This is the same Imran Niazi who was enjoying in Nathia Gali when an aeroplane crashed in Karachi. He [Imran Khan] went to Karachi after two-three days but his ego did not allow him to visit bereaved families and he returned after visiting Governor House,” said Hamza.

The provincial opposition leader said that the interior minister [Sheikh Rashid], who was working as a traffic cop in Murree, did not resign when 73 people had died in a train collision.

Hamza said that when Shehbaz Sharif was the chief minister of Punjab, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were devised for different pockets of Murree, which receive more snowfall.

اپوزیشن لیڈر پنجاب اسمبلی حمزہ شہباز شریف کی میڈیا سے گفتگو ۔۔۔https://t.co/eUED0cSXfl — PML(N) (@pmln_org) January 10, 2022

He claimed that Shehbaz Sharif used to remain in constant contact with Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) regarding the vehicle count in Murree.

The machinery which could remove ice up to six-feet and other equipment were purchased for Murree during Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure. However, he lamented that the same machines were getting rusted today.

“Where was Usman Buzdar sleeping when the people were seeking a messiah for their help? Where the helicopters of the chief and prime ministers were when stranded people needed it?” he questioned.

Read more: Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

The provincial opposition leader said, “It is a national crime, and I am going to file a requisition for assembly meeting whose first agenda will be a judicial inquiry of Murree incident.”

“We will not let you go like this,” Hamza said and added that the punishment of culprits of the tragedy would be a reflection of public sentiments.

He said that Pakistan had the highest inflation and unemployment in the region, contrary to what the government always claimed.

“The time has come to save Pakistan either through no-confidence motion or street agitation.”