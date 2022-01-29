Hareem Farooq walks like a diva for ‘The Ambush’

Actress Hareem Farooq flabbergasted everyone with her mind-blowing looks as the show stopper for ‘The Ambush’ in Dubai.

The diva looked stunning in a gold attire with hairs tied in a high ponytail.

Her minimum makeup looks adorned her inner charm and nude lips added spark to her beauty.

The diva has been ruling thousands of hearts for the past many years.

Her heart winning performances have earned her a special place in the industry.

Stepping into the industry with Mausam in 2014, the actress never looked back and thrown multiple hits for her fans.