APP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 11:01 am

Health expert advises govt to launch ‘door to door vaccination drive’ to curtail Omicron

The door to door vaccination would help the government to meet its target. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The government like the polio vaccination campaign, should launch door to door Covid vaccination drive to curtail the burgeoning cases of new variant Omicron, said health expert Dr Nasrullah Sabki.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said vaccination was the only solution to the deadly virus, however, the door to door vaccination would help the government to meet its target of the maximum number of vaccinated people in a short span of time.

Dr Sabki said the vaccinated people were less affected by the new Covid variant as compared to those who were not yet jabbed.

Read more: NCOC directs for taking stringent measures to tackle Omicron cases

He also proposed the already vaccinated people to get boosters as soon as possible so that they could have a more safe and healthy life ahead.

He pointed out that people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite the cases of Omicron were increasing with every passing day.

He said as per the latest reports, the Islamabad positivity ratio had jumped to 11 per cent while Lahore and Karachi were 17 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

Read more: Omicron is lethal for unvaccinated people, Dr Ata warns

The health expert said it was high time that people should use masks, keep social distancing, wash their hands time and again and avoid undue public gatherings.

Dr Sabki also urged the government to mobilize the district administration for the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

