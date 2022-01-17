Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 12:42 pm

Here is what the twins of Pakistani showbiz were up to last night

Aiman Khan

The beloved sisters of showbiz Pakistan, Aiman and Minal Khan are always the center of attention at every function that they attend.

The siblings could be seen having whale of a time at a family gathering with their spouses and other family members.

Read more: Minal Khan turns into a black beauty in a festive outfit

 

Let’s take a look at the highlights:

The twin sisters could be seen singing songs at the event leaving the fans awestruck.

Not only this, but actor Muneeb Butt was also caught on camera cheerfully caroling along with the performers.

One of the Instagram stories showed the twins with their life partners and the cuteness overload left the fans thrilled.

The videos also brought forward a little artist from the family and that’s none other than baby Amal Muneeb.


Read more: Jannat Mirza harshly reacted to Aiman Khan’s makeup advice

The siblings were all the fun last night and left the fans amused with their videos and pictures

