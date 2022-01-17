Here is what the twins of Pakistani showbiz were up to last night

The beloved sisters of showbiz Pakistan, Aiman and Minal Khan are always the center of attention at every function that they attend.

The siblings could be seen having whale of a time at a family gathering with their spouses and other family members.

Let’s take a look at the highlights:

The twin sisters could be seen singing songs at the event leaving the fans awestruck.

Not only this, but actor Muneeb Butt was also caught on camera cheerfully caroling along with the performers.

One of the Instagram stories showed the twins with their life partners and the cuteness overload left the fans thrilled.

The videos also brought forward a little artist from the family and that’s none other than baby Amal Muneeb.

The siblings were all the fun last night and left the fans amused with their videos and pictures