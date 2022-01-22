Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 03:59 pm

Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy recently.

However, as revealed in Daily Mail, the newborn came into the world some 12 weeks earlier than the due date.

Read more: Watch Priyanka Chopra’s ‘expecting’ joke resurfaces amid their surrogacy

It further stated that the surrogate and the baby girl are still in the hospital due to premature delivery.

The fans have been speculating that maybe this was the reason Priyanka had requested privacy in her post.

The couple had been trying for a baby for quite some time but due to Priyanka’s busy schedule, it seemed difficult for them.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Instagram

For all such reasons, the couple went down the surrogacy route and are now blessed parents of a baby girl.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby girl, Sources

A source close to the couple revealed that The White Tiger actress was trying her best to be done with all her appointments before the baby’s arrival however, things ran out of their hands and the couple is now focusing on their family.

Read More

1 hour ago
Disha Patani raises the hotness in a new remix of 'Ye Kali Kali Aankhein'

The makers of Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj...
2 hours ago
Rohail Hyatt falls in love with Nirmala Maghani's voice

The up and coming singer Nirmala Maghani caught the eyes of singer...
2 hours ago
Neetu misses Rishi on their wedding anniversary, shares old pictures

Once a beloved couple of Bollywood until death tore them apart, Neetu...
4 hours ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
4 hours ago
Salman Khan, Pragya's ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!

Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal,...
4 hours ago
When Alizeh Shah's bold picture sparked “DRUG ADDICT” trolls

Alizeh Shah, an actress, and social media sensation have been the subject...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iphone
10 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
31 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
48 mins ago
Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again...
48 mins ago
Story of a woman who found her love being stuck amid lockdown

A young woman in China found the love of her life amid...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement