Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy recently.

However, as revealed in Daily Mail, the newborn came into the world some 12 weeks earlier than the due date.

It further stated that the surrogate and the baby girl are still in the hospital due to premature delivery.

The fans have been speculating that maybe this was the reason Priyanka had requested privacy in her post.

The couple had been trying for a baby for quite some time but due to Priyanka’s busy schedule, it seemed difficult for them.

For all such reasons, the couple went down the surrogacy route and are now blessed parents of a baby girl.

A source close to the couple revealed that The White Tiger actress was trying her best to be done with all her appointments before the baby’s arrival however, things ran out of their hands and the couple is now focusing on their family.