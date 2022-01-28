Here’s how Twinkle Khanna defines Akshay’s salt and pepper look

Actress Twinkle Khanna never disappoints us when it comes to cheeky and hilarious captions.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared an unseen photo of her husband and captioned him as Whisky.

Khanna wrote that her ‘maal’ is aging like whiskey.

“Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?”

The salt and pepper look of Kumar made his wife wrote this way.

Earlier, on their wedding anniversary too, the Badshah actress shared a hilarious post on the Instagram.

The fans are always in love with these rib-tickling posts by Twinkle.