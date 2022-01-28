Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 11:30 am

Here’s how Twinkle Khanna defines Akshay’s salt and pepper look

Actress Twinkle Khanna never disappoints us when it comes to cheeky and hilarious captions.

Read more: The moment when fan mistook Shah Rukh Khan for Akshay Kumar

The actress took to her Instagram and shared an unseen photo of her husband and captioned him as Whisky.

Khanna wrote that her ‘maal’ is aging like whiskey.

“Apna maal (our item) Ageing like whiskey in a charred wood barrel. Do you agree?”

The salt and pepper look of Kumar made his wife wrote this way.

Earlier, on their wedding anniversary too, the Badshah actress shared a hilarious post on the Instagram.

Read more: Twinkle Khanna, Akshay celebrate anniversary in the most hilarious way

The fans are always in love with these rib-tickling posts by Twinkle.

