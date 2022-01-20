Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 02:15 pm

Here’s what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi’s, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential celebrities of the Bollywood.

Being sibling, the duo enjoys a strong bond and tries to spend time together whenever they get a chance.

Saif and Kareena often share their pictures with Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

 

Read more: Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Both the couple were many times caught spending time together especially on festivals.

Fans love the bond they all share and cherish.

However, it was never disclosed what they love to chat about during their parties.

Soha was asked about it during an interview to which she was quick to respond hilariously.

The Rang De Basanti actress without feeling offended by the question replied, “Inheritance”.

Her witty reply left the fans amused.

Soha enjoys a cute relationship with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor as well and they both often cherish each other on social media.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Saif and Soha are the children of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.

Read More

43 mins ago
LHC permits proceedings of Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted singer Meesha Shafi's civil revision...
1 hour ago
Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast...
2 hours ago
Asim Azhar leaves Tweeple wondering if he still loves Hania Aamir

Pakistan's singing sensation Asim Azhar, who had a hate spree viral episode...
3 hours ago
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi's warning after viral video fiasco

After receiving huge backlash on social media, actress and host Nadia Khan...
3 hours ago
Ayeza & Danish set couple goals in recent romantic photoshoot

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country's...
4 hours ago
Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Kate Middleton embarks on first royal visit of the year

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton looked delighted as she joined husband...
15 mins ago
Watch: Shagufta Ejaz hosts daughter’s wedding

A beautiful night was hosted by veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz for her...
25 mins ago
Nine Pakistani serving sentences in India, ministry informs SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday was informed by the Ministry...
Govt decides to offer permanent residency to foreign investors
38 mins ago
This year will be revival of Pakistani cinema: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed 2022, a year...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600