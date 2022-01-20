Here’s what the Pataudis discuss when they meet

The Pataudi’s, Saif and Soha Ali Khan, are among the most influential celebrities of the Bollywood.

Being sibling, the duo enjoys a strong bond and tries to spend time together whenever they get a chance.

Saif and Kareena often share their pictures with Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu.

Read more: Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Both the couple were many times caught spending time together especially on festivals.

Fans love the bond they all share and cherish.

However, it was never disclosed what they love to chat about during their parties.

Soha was asked about it during an interview to which she was quick to respond hilariously.

The Rang De Basanti actress without feeling offended by the question replied, “Inheritance”.

Her witty reply left the fans amused.

Soha enjoys a cute relationship with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor as well and they both often cherish each other on social media.

Read more: Kareena Kapoor says ‘My kids are absolutely monsters’

Saif and Soha are the children of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore.