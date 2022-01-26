Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
26th Jan, 2022. 07:13 pm

Hilarious memes on ‘Struggling skier’ in this weather report

26th Jan, 2022. 07:13 pm
memes

As netizens used the photobombing incident in numerous related situations, it grabbed a lot of attention and sparked a slew of memes.

In this video, Abbey Way was busy reporting her weekly snow report from Seven Springs, a Pennsylvania Mountain Resort known for its skiing trails. And icy conditions in the neighbourhood, then a woman suffering in the background while descending down the stairs stole the stage.

When Way said “Conditions are fantastic right now,” in her reporting on video as a skier in the background goes down the steps, clutching the railings to avoid tripping. The skier attempts to get up, slipping again and again, as Way updates on the natural snow the resort witnessed, completely unaware of what was happening behind her.

Read more: Usman Mukhtar recalls awkward memes made on him after Naimal Khawar’s wedding

The humorous event went viral all around the world, with one Twitter video receiving over 7 million views.

In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, the resort’s marketing team admitted that it was “fabricated.”

According to Seven Springs marketing and communications director Alex Moser, the woman in the viral video was their e-commerce manager, who was “on board with her role.”

Despite this, the film continues to gain popularity online.

 

