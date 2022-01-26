Hilarious memes on ‘Struggling skier’ in this weather report

As netizens used the photobombing incident in numerous related situations, it grabbed a lot of attention and sparked a slew of memes.

In this video, Abbey Way was busy reporting her weekly snow report from Seven Springs, a Pennsylvania Mountain Resort known for its skiing trails. And icy conditions in the neighbourhood, then a woman suffering in the background while descending down the stairs stole the stage.

When Way said “Conditions are fantastic right now,” in her reporting on video as a skier in the background goes down the steps, clutching the railings to avoid tripping. The skier attempts to get up, slipping again and again, as Way updates on the natural snow the resort witnessed, completely unaware of what was happening behind her.

Advertisement

Read more: Usman Mukhtar recalls awkward memes made on him after Naimal Khawar’s wedding

The humorous event went viral all around the world, with one Twitter video receiving over 7 million views. Somebody in the background is fighting for her life!!! pic.twitter.com/HCA5ErIpCQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 22, 2022

In an interview with CBS Pittsburgh, the resort’s marketing team admitted that it was “fabricated.”

According to Seven Springs marketing and communications director Alex Moser, the woman in the viral video was their e-commerce manager, who was “on board with her role.”

Despite this, the film continues to gain popularity online.

All of us tryna survive a pandemic as Capitalism’s like 😉🙃🤪 pic.twitter.com/n9VgHiOwet — Caroline Collins, Ph.D. (@carolineimani) January 23, 2022

The same woman has no luck in her day job either…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/b1Hj7mDPmD — Stesmithy48 (@stesmithy48) January 24, 2022

All of us just trying to make it through January. https://t.co/139hUrtGpN — KP (@gokpkd) January 24, 2022

WE'VE ADDED SO MANY HILLS TO OUR SKI RESORT and zero salt for the stairs https://t.co/bt6Eb5cgwV — David M Willis! (@damnyouwillis) January 24, 2022

"Hope this email finds you well!"

How this email finds me: https://t.co/2EBi8NCbxQ pic.twitter.com/Ry768JDbKR — Plastic Shoe Brigade🏳️‍🌈 (@crocsthemusical) January 24, 2022

“We’re so excited to welcome you back to campus for a new semester of in-person instruction! We stand ready to meet any emerging challenges with compassion, flexibility, dedication, and personal responsibility.” https://t.co/rB3EbowWWQ — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) January 24, 2022

I haven’t laughed this hard in MONTHS https://t.co/bp5bb6Dbyh — Lisa Lucas (@likaluca) January 25, 2022