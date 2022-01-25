Hira Mani recovers from covid-19

Actress Hira Mani took to her Instagram to share with her fans the glad tidings of being Covid-19 free now.

The actress who contracted the virus a few days ago had been in isolation and the fans were all wishing her speedy recovery.

During her quarantine, the Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress had recalled her memories with her late father as she seemingly missed him the most during her difficult time.

Hira shared a few pictures of her with husband Mani all happy and healthy.

“Thank God we are covid free fit and fine”, she captioned the post.

Flaunting her look in a casual attire with hair flowing in the breeze, Hira and Mani looked picture perfect together.