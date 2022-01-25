Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:03 pm

Hira Mani recovers from covid-19

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 02:03 pm

Actress Hira Mani. Image: File

Actress Hira Mani took to her Instagram to share with her fans the glad tidings of being Covid-19 free now.

The actress who contracted the virus a few days ago had been in isolation and the fans were all wishing her speedy recovery.

Read more: The teaser for Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat starring Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt is out now

During her quarantine, the Mairy Pass Tum Ho actress had recalled her memories with her late father as she seemingly missed him the most during her difficult time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)


Hira shared a few pictures of her with husband Mani all happy and healthy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“Thank God we are covid free fit and fine”, she captioned the post.

Read more: Hira Mani contracts COVID-19; urges fans to pray for her swift recovery

Flaunting her look in a casual attire with hair flowing in the breeze, Hira and Mani looked picture perfect together.

Read More

2 hours ago
'Priyanka, Nick Jonas spent months making their home friendly for newborn'

Bollywood actress Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced their parenthood a...
3 hours ago
Evelyn Sharma responds to backlash on breastfeeding pictures: 'It's beautiful. Why be shy?'

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has been the...
4 hours ago
Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Actress Hareem Farooq, who is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable...
4 hours ago
Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in a green robe-like coat

With her current style, Singer Selena Gomez surprised fans as she gave...
5 hours ago
Diriliş: Ertuğrul co-stars mourn the sad demise of Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Turkish stars and mainly the Diriliş: Ertuğrul team mourned the sad passing...
11 hours ago
Bollywood News Highlights: Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

stadium crush
14 mins ago
Eight dead in Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon stadium crush

YAOUNDÉ - Eight people were killed and dozens others injured in a...
Tropical storm
17 mins ago
Tropical storm kills 36 in Madagascar, two in Mozambique

MAPUTO - Tropical storm Ana has killed at least 34 people in...
rapid tests
26 mins ago
Uzbekistan cancels mandatory COVID-19 rapid test for arrivals

TASHKENT - Uzbekistan has decided to cancel the mandatory COVID-19 rapid test...
philippines covid
33 mins ago
Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,677 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement