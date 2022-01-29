Honda Civic 2022 Bookings Started in Pakistan?

Recently news about Honda Civic 2022’s bookings was circulating on social media. Honda Atlas has issued a warning against the widely circulated misinformation, saying that it reserves the right to take legal action against the netizens involved in spreading such ‘fake news’ about the company and misleading its customers.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited issued the following statement on Facebook today:

We have been made aware of a letter circulating on Facebook regarding booking/prices of the 2022 New Honda Civic.

“We strongly denounced this and the concerns accountable (person or organisation) who developed, generated, or promoted this letter,” it went on to say.

The company stated unequivocally that there has been no statement on the commencement of bookings or the release of prices for the new 11th generation Honda Civic.

Several people have spread unconfirmed information about the prices of variants and booking amounts on social media networks, prompting the company to clarify that the storey is false.