22nd Jan, 2022. 02:54 pm

How adorable is video of Amal Muneeb getting her hair cut done!

Actress Aiman Muneeb is the mother of cutie pie Amal who has got our hearts since her birth with her adorable charm and cuteness. The Khan sisters keep sharing pictures of Amal to treat their fans.

Read more: Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos

Aiman took to her Instagram and shared a video of Amal getting her hair done and the cute video has taken the internet by storm.

Like her celebrity parents, Amal too enjoys the limelight since her birth and is the apple of the eye of not only her family but the fans too.

The cutie pie could be seen grinning brightly when taking the hair cut and her innocent charm has amazed the fans.

A few days ago, the little bundle of joy was caught singing Frozen track ‘Let It Go’ at a wedding ceremony. The video captivated the fans and garnered much love in no time.

 

Read more: WATCH: Aiman Khan’s baby Amal earns cheers during on-stage singing

Aiman and Muneeb tied the knot in 2018 and they welcomed Amal in 2019.

