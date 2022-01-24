Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 03:55 pm

How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, Apply Online

With the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022, the Government of Pakistan has chosen to help the labour community once again. According to the details, the second phase of this programme has begun. By following a few simple procedures, one can simply apply for the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022 online. To be able to participate in the programme, you must first complete the registration process, which is detailed below. Here we have all the information you need to register for the Ehsaas Labour Program by following a few simple steps.

How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program?

As we all know, the labour community in Pakistan lives hand to mouth and requires particular aid from the government to meet their demands. During COVID-19, the situation deteriorated even further, and the Ehsaas Labour Program 2022 is gearing up to serve people in the second phase in order to assist the labour community. Many people who have lost their employment may benefit from the Ehsaas programme 21000 online applications.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, like those of other countries, assists the needy by delivering meals and cash to low-income households through the ehsaas programme. The primary purpose of this NADRA labour portal is to assist Pakistan’s unemployed.

According to the specifications, these people will receive money via the ehsaas programme, while the PM will serve over 12000 persons who applied online for the programme through the COVID-19 Assistance Fund.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated unequivocally that the amount would be allocated to a deserving individual under the Ehsaas 21000 plan. A deserving individual will receive a grant of Rs. 12000 / – as part of the ehsaas labour nadra gov pk Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme. Furthermore, the government has delivered 83 billion out of 6.8 million residences in the last three weeks.

Here we will share complete information about the Ehsaas Emergency Cash program and steps of how to apply for the Ehsaas Labour program 2022

How Much A Deserving Person Will Get Through Ehsaas Program?

A deserving person will receive a grant of Rs. 12000/- as part of the ehsaas labour NADRA Govt. Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

In addition to this series of support, the government has supplied 83 billion out of 6.8 million residences in the last three weeks.

Following the COVID-19 Assistance Fund issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan created the Ehsaas Secondary Phase Program.

As part of the COVID-19 Assistance Fund , Prime Minister Imran Khan created the Ehsaas Secondary Phase Program (Ehsaas programme 21000).

Step By Step Guide How To Register For Ehsaas Labour Program 2022

  1. Open the Ehsaas Portal https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/
  2. Enter your CNIC Number.
  3. Enter your Mobile Number
  4. Then Select your Network Operator
  5. Then click on Register Button.

Check Your Application Status On Ehsaas Labour Program 2022 Link Is Given Below For Reference

Ehsaas Labor Program

