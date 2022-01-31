Hrithik Roshan seems all geared up for a new relationship

Bollywood’s Greek god Hrithik Roshan tried to keep his new relationship under wraps but it finally popped up on media when the actor was papped coming out of a restaurant.

Read more: Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Roshan was caught on camera holding hands with Saba Azad while they were making an exit from an eatery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)



The musician and actress Saba Azad was seen by the paparazzi with the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star and left the fans guessing over what’s cooking in the pot.

Ever since the video popped up on social media, the fans have been wondering about the nature of the relationship the duo enjoys.

The video showed Hrithik being very protective of Saba and he made sure that she be away from the limelight.

The star separated from his wife a few years back and since then relishing a happy bachelor’s life.

Read more: Hrithik Roshan praises mother for keeping herself fit at 68

The former couple of Hrithik and Sussane Khan were one of the beloved B-Town couples and they are now co-parents to two adorable kids.