17th Jan, 2022. 09:52 pm

I go to Sarfaraz Ahmed to take advice in a difficult situation, says Babar Azam

LAHORE: In cricket, making quick judgments is critical to winning matches. These decisions cannot be taken alone, since the team's captain must consult with other members of the squad.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ramiz Raja

During a ceremony sponsored by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he looks to ex-skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in difficult times.

“Whenever I am in difficult situations, I go to Saifi (Sarfaraz) bhai. He has led the team for a long time and is an experienced captain. His thoughts are nice and whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I go to Saifi bhai and his advice helps me a lot,” Babar said.

He also stated that he consults his vice-captains Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan, as well as other senior players including as veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, for assistance.

‘Real team player’

Speaking at the event, the PCB chairman praised the former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed describing him as a “real team player.”

Despite having the position of a former captain, Raja reminded the participants that Sarfaraz deserved praise for maintaining discipline and decorum after being demoted to the reserves.

‘A great leader’

In response to the video of Raja praising Sarfaraz, pacer Hasan Ali stated the former captain is a true gentleman, a terrific leader, and a fantastic team player who will go to any length for his team and the country’s pride.

“Thank you for being a great guide always Keep inspiring us and keep making Pakistan proud,” Ali said in his tweet.

Reacting to Ali’s Twitter post, Sarfaraz said: “Thanks mere jan (my love), can’t say much more.”

 

