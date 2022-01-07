Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Obaid Abrar Khan Staff Reporter

07th Jan, 2022. 06:54 pm

IHC orders to demolish Navy Sailing Club on Rawal Lake

Contempt of court laws do not protect ex-CJP from criticism: IHC

Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the Navy Sailing Club situated on Rawal Lake, Islamabad illegal and ordered to demolish within three weeks.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict which was reserved on January 6.

Islamabad High Court order states “Pakistan Army has an important status which is mandated in the constitution. The Navy doesn’t have the power to undertake a real estate venture. The name of the institution can’t be used for a real estate business.”

The Capital Development Authority didn’t have the authority to issue the NOC to the Navy, he observed. “Pakistan Navy encroached on the National Park Area. The sailing club is illegal and should be demolished.”

In his verdict Justice Athar Minallah remarked that former Naval chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who approved the construction of the club, should be charged for misconduct and instructed authorities to initiate a criminal inquiry against him.

The court has also told the auditor-general to prepare an audit of the club and estimate the losses suffered by the national exchequer.

Petitioner Zeenat Saleem in 2020 filed a plea against the Navy Sailing Club in Islamabad. She took the stance that the construction of a commercial building in the Islamabad National Park is illegal.

Her petition states that the Rawal Dam provides water to the entire city of Rawalpindi and a club near the lake will contaminate it.

Read More

6 mins ago
Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and...
23 mins ago
Pak Army engaged in Gawadar relief efforts since 96 hours: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army, Navy and FC troops are busy in rescue and...
2 hours ago
Imperative to assist Afghanistan for regional peace, stability: COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated on Friday...
2 hours ago
Murtaza Wahab claims PPP 'new option' for people of Karachi

KARACHI: City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the people...
2 hours ago
Pakistan rejects India's 'false claims, tendentious remarks' on SAARC, IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Friday rejected his Indian...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Is Aamir Liaquat rocking the floor on 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' despite illness?

Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan (MPA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

China's Hunan launches China-Laos int' l freight train service
2 mins ago
China’s Hunan launches China-Laos int’ l freight train service

CHANGSHA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-Laos freight train service linking Huaihua...
6 mins ago
Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and...
Shoaib Malik
7 mins ago
PSL 2022: Shoaib Malik to Sing Peshawar Zalmi’s anthem?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just around the corner, and teams...
Joint statement of Australia-Japan leaders' meeting interferes in China's domestic affairs: Chinese embassy
15 mins ago
Joint statement of Australia-Japan leaders’ meeting interferes in China’s domestic affairs: Chinese embassy

CANBERRA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The joint statement of the Australia-Japan leaders'...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600